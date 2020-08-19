Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 90.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 572,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 10.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 13.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

