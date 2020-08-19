Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,627,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,532,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1,089.6% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,000 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,883,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

LPTX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 472,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

