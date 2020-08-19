Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 36.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $100,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. 3,090,222 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10.

