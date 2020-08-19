Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,570 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.79. The company had a trading volume of 306,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,237 shares of company stock worth $36,121,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.