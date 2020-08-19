Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,074,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,441,157 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

