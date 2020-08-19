Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of LEGH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. 56,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $380.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 32.3% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 404,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

