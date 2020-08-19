Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $29.95, 69,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 168,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.