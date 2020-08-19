Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Lennar comprises approximately 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.17% of Lennar worth $30,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennar by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lennar by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 189,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Lennar by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,715,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,287. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

Several research firms have commented on LEN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

