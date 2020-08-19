Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 1-Year High at $281.16

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $281.16 and last traded at $281.02, with a volume of 1712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $278.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $279,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,630 shares in the company, valued at $455,112.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $444,526.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,167,663.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,993,218. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Lennox International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 400,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,858,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

