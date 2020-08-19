Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys 291,025 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,025 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.40% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $28,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth $11,236,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 18.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the first quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 439,865 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 5,842,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBS. ValuEngine lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

