Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,228,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 74,546 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for 3.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of TELUS worth $254,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.6% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 102,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TELUS by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,103,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 529,758 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TELUS by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

TELUS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. 605,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,501. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

