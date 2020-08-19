Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for approximately 2.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.87% of Rogers Communications worth $176,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $1,845,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.6% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 718,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 127,662 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,747.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,510,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,269,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 177,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,211. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $51.32.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3717 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

