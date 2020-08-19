Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,050 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $30,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 229.5% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 117,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 311,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.5% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 17,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,411,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,823,258. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

