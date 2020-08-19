Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.76% of Eastman Chemical worth $72,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.88. 494,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,809. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Standpoint Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

