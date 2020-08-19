Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645,600 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 2.77% of Tenet Healthcare worth $52,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of THC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. 1,164,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,759. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.48. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

