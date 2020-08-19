Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $100.81 Million Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,408,232 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,127,530 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals comprises approximately 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 12.79% of Hudbay Minerals worth $100,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,178 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 302,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.67. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

