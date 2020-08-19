Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $104.18 Million Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,490,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 562,550 shares during the quarter. Pretium Resources makes up 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 6.74% of Pretium Resources worth $104,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after buying an additional 1,135,268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,904,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 116,889 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 421,652 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,768,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 930,468 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 1,806,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,048. Pretium Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.