Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 244.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,945,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653,600. The company has a market cap of $663.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.22.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

