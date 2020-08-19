Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $201.53 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,655,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 824,547 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 3.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $201,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,211. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.