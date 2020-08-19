Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $245.19 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 3.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.25% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $245,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 56,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.70.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 622,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

