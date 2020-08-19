Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $73.35 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 86,269 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 170.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,835,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,430,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.