Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,745,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327,521 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 2.98% of Ovintiv worth $73,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,881. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

