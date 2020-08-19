Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,654,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 465,400 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 3.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.31% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $251,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.