Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,397 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 2.38% of Adient worth $36,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Adient by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 606,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. Adient PLC has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

