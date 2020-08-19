Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,852,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607,996 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for approximately 1.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 1.79% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $77,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,021,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after buying an additional 149,354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,148,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,683,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after purchasing an additional 637,138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,910,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,407,000 after buying an additional 49,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BPY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

BPY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.55. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

