Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,151 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $137,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,678,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,159,676. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

