Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 1,372,118 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,482,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,372,118 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for about 3.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Manulife Financial worth $250,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. 1,187,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.