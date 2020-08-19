Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 152,242 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,563,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,242 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 2.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Nutrien worth $178,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 227.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. 988,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.