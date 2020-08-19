Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 200,698 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 200,698 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $156,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. 10,806,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,644,383. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

