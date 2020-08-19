Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 289,308 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,308 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up 2.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Sun Life Financial worth $169,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLF shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 236,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,390. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.