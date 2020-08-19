Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78, approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.00% of Leuthold Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leuthold Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leuthold Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.