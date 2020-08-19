LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share.

LX opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.35. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.