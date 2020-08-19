LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) Trading Up 4.2%

LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $7.96, approximately 1,438,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 873,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter.

About LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

