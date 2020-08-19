LHT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $124.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. LHT has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $124.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002774 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

