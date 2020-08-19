Liberbank (OTCMKTS:LBBRF) Short Interest Down 97.7% in July

Liberbank (OTCMKTS:LBBRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:LBBRF remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Liberbank

Liberbank, SA provides various banking products and services for households, SMEs, and self-employed customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers deposits and accounts; cards; mortgages and loans; investment and savings products; pension plans; annuities; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as Effibank and changed its name to Liberbank, SA in August 2011.

