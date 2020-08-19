Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.90

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and traded as low as $20.50. Liberty Braves Group Series B shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

