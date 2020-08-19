Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 156.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 505,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 41.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 367,225 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

