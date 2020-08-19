Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Update

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the July 30th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:LITB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 632,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,852. Lightinthebox has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter. Lightinthebox had a return on equity of 415.06% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightinthebox stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Lightinthebox as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Lightinthebox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

About Lightinthebox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

