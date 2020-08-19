Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $699,704.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00013003 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $699,704.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00522667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

