LikeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $295,656.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.04 or 0.05566934 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00046268 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,006,925,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,103,539 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.