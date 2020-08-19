LINA (LINA) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, LINA has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. LINA has a market cap of $5.11 million and $186,590.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.69 or 0.05520302 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045694 BTC.

About LINA

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,424,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINA is lina.network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

