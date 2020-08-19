Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Capital World Investors grew its position in Linde by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 44.1% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after purchasing an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after purchasing an additional 750,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Linde by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,222,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,500,000 after purchasing an additional 396,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $246.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $251.36. The company has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.40 and its 200 day moving average is $204.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.