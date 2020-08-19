Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

LGF.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.53. 1,809,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.24 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

