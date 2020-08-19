Lipe & Dalton Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 433,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,365 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 183.5% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 90.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 440,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,848,361. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of -275.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

