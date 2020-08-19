Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00013457 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, Poloniex and Coindeal. Lisk has a market cap of $198.47 million and $6.74 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00032930 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00028056 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011154 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 141,328,626 coins and its circulating supply is 125,296,570 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Upbit, BitBay, Huobi, HitBTC, Bitbns, CoinEgg, YoBit, OKEx, Coinroom, Exrates, COSS, Binance, Poloniex, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Gate.io and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

