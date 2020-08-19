Litecoin Cash Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $75,171.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.01508738 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,797.41 or 0.99815004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 687,689,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

