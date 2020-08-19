Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lithium Americas.

LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE LAC traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,618,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,856. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $808.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $87,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

