LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.30 Million

Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce sales of $221.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.30 million and the highest is $225.50 million. LivaNova reported sales of $268.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $926.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.70 million to $934.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.60 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,724.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $5,751,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.81.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

