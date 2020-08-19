Livenodes (LNO) Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and CoinExchange. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes' total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007. Livenodes' official website is livenodes.online.

.

Livenodes Coin Trading

Livenodes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

