LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $0.68. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 4,562,283 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 78.82% and a negative net margin of 129.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

